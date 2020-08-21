Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WILMINGTON (WLNS) – The Democratic Party officially has its presidential nominee.



Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation from Delaware and formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.



“I’m a proud Democrat and I will be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. So it’s with great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America,” said Biden. “But while I’ll be a democratic candidate, I will be an American president.”



Biden was introduced by his two surviving children and a recording of his late son Beau.

Beau is with me every single day. If he was here tonight, he would remind me ‘just be who you are.’ I’m a better person because of him. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/MMP6gCDeJS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

His speech came on the fourth and last day of a Democratic National Convention, the theme of tonight was “America’s Promise.”



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke at the event tonight.

Fired up. Ready to go.



Grateful for the chance to speak at tonight’s @DemConvention about the work Secretaries of State are doing to secure our elections — and what YOU can do to ensure every vote is counted and every voice is heard this fall. Tune in 9ET! #DemConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/FAuunnUG8C — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) August 20, 2020

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday.



President Donald Trump will formally be renominated as his party’s candidate during the virtual Republican National Convention next week.



The general election is 75 days away.