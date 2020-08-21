Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

WILMINGTON (WLNS) – The Democratic Party officially has its presidential nominee.
Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation from Delaware and formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.
“I’m a proud Democrat and I will be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. So it’s with great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America,” said Biden. “But while I’ll be a democratic candidate, I will be an American president.”
Biden was introduced by his two surviving children and a recording of his late son Beau.
His speech came on the fourth and last day of a Democratic National Convention, the theme of tonight was “America’s Promise.”
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke at the event tonight.
Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, accepted the vice presidential nomination on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump will formally be renominated as his party’s candidate during the virtual Republican National Convention next week.
The general election is 75 days away.