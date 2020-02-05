Livestreaming Now: Trump addresses nation during State of the Union

WASHINGTON (WLNS, AP, CBS) – President Trump is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term today.



The address comes on the even of when the Senate is expected to acquit him of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House in December.



David Bernhardt, the Interior Secretary, is the designated survivor for the evening, meaning that he is the cabinet secretary who is not attending the address in case of a disaster that takes out Mr. Trump and other members of Congress.



In case of such a catastrophe, Bernhardt would become the president.



Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night on Capitol Hill.



The invitation comes as Guaidó has been trying to win face time with Trump, his most important international ally.



Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is an honored guest of President Donald Trump’s for his State of the Union address.



Limbaugh was seated next to first lady Melania Trump in the congressional gallery for Tuesday’s speech. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.



President Trump entered the chamber shortly after 9 p.m. to applause and cheers from Republican members.



When Pelosi introduced Mr. Trump ahead of his address, she left out the customary phrase, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of” introducing the president of the United States.



Instead, she simply introduced him as “the president of the United States.”



Nancy Pelosi extends her hand to President Trump before his State of the Union address, but he does not shake it.



President Trump began his speech insisting the economy is extremely strong, and the country is respected again around the world.



President Trump, who has encouraged other allied nations to pay more for defense and has built his foreign policy around a concept of “America first,” said the “downsizing” of America’s reputation has been utterly rejected.



“We have totally rejected the downsizing,” the president said.



The president told the crowd the state of the union is “stronger than ever before.”



President Trump’s speech is punctuated by frequent applause and standing ovations from the Republican side of the House chamber, but most Democrats are refusing to clap or stand for the president. As President Trump touted the economy, most Democrats remained seated.



Wages are rising, and “wonderfully,” are rising fastest for low-income workers, he said. The president claimed a record number of young Americans are employed, that the unemployment rate for African-American workers is at a record low, and that millions of Americans have come off food stamps.



“This is a blue-collar boom,” the president said.



Jobs, President Trump claimed, are “pouring” into struggling neighborhoods through opportunity zones, crediting South Carolina’s Senator Tim Scott.



“This is the first time that these deserving communities have seen anything like this,” President Trump said.



Democrats have largely avoided applauding President Trump’s address, but the president received bipartisan applause when he touted the criminal justice reform bill passed last year.



“Everyone was saying criminal justice reform couldn’t be done,” President Trump said, without mentioning that it was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who refused to bring criminal justice bills to the Senate floor while President Obama was in office.



“The people in this room got it done,” President Trump said.



President Trump praised the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which was signed by the president last month after being passed by Congress on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis. President Trump railed at its precursor, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) when he was a candidate, and he made replacing the trade deal a key part of his agenda.



“Unfair trade is perhaps the single biggest reason that I decided to run for president,” Trump said. “I keep my promises, we did our job.”



Pelosi shook her head as Trump mentioned USMCA. The president did not note that Pelosi had been a key player in negotiating the final trade deal and helped to lock in support for the deal from labor unions.



President Trump highlighted the plight of Venezuelans, noting his administration has been fighting against the regime of Nicolas Maduro.



“Joining us in the gallery is the true and legitimate president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido,” Mr. Trump said, as Guaido solemnly waved.



The president used the opportunity to highlight what his White House sees as the evils of socialism.



“Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul,” President Trump said.



Trump touted the newly established Space Force, the branch of the military which was officially formed last month. He introduced one of the White House guests, 13-year-old Iain Lanphier, who aspires to join the Space Force as an adult.



“Iain has always dreamed of going to space. He was first in his class and among the youngest at an aviation academy. He aspires to go to the Air Force Academy, and then he has his eye on the Space Force. As Iain says, ‘most people look up at space. I want to look down on the world,'” President Trump said.



The president also praised Iain’s great-grandfather, another guest of the White House, Charles McGee. McGee is one of the last surviving Tuskegee airmen, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. President Trump recently signed a bill promoting McGee to brigadier general.



McGee, who was wearing his uniform, received a standing ovation from both parties.



Picking up on a key issue for the Republican party and his education secretary, Betsy Devos, the president emphasized the importance of allowing families to choose where their students go to school. Too many children have been “trapped” in government schools, the president said.



Eighteen states, President Trump said, have created school choice through opportunity scholarships. President Trump pointed out one student on a wait list for such a scholarship, Janiyah Davis, a fourth-grade student from Philadelphia who is one of the White House guests seated in the first lady’s box.



Pennsylvania’s governor has vetoed school choice legislation. But in his speech, President Trump announced the young girl is being awarded an opportunity scholarship, and will be going to the “school of your choice.”



The president urged more states to pass school choice initiatives.