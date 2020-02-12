Michael Bennet ends 2020 presidential campaign

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WLNS) – Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his 2020 presidential campaign on Tuesday in a speech to supporters in New Hampshire, according to reports by CNN.
“I think it’s fitting for us to end the campaign tonight,” Bennet told a crowd
Bennet, the seventh member of the United States Senate to run for president this cycle, looked to set himself apart as a candidate with the ability to win narrow races, something he did in his first Senate race in 2010, and his ability to work with Republicans.
Bennet entered the race in early April. The senator had intended to get in earlier but delayed his announcement after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and subsequently given a clean bill of health.
