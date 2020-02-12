Michael Bennet ends 2020 presidential campaign

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WLNS) - Andrew Yang suspended his campaign for president on Tuesday, his campaign manager confirmed.

Even before the votes had been cast, Yang told his supporters, "if this doesn't come out of New Hampshire, it dies."

Yang's two-year run catapulted the philanthropist from obscurity into the national spotlight.

Yang entered the race toward the end of 2017 as an unknown with virtually no donor list. He had neither held nor run for office, and his policy agenda primarily focused on creating a "universal basic income" of $1,000 for every American over the age of 18. Yang's "Freedom Dividend" was such an essential part of his candidacy that his original campaign website was named after it.

The entrepreneur-turned-presidential candidate finished with just 1% support in Iowa last week where he invested millions.

