Slotkin op-ed talks about impeachment

WASHINGTON (WLNS/AP/The Washington Post) – Rep. Elissa Slotkin and six other Democratic lawmakers call Trump allegations impeachable.



The seven centrist Democrats said in an op-ed late Monday in The Washington Post they “do not arrive at this conclusion lightly.”



They call the allegations “a threat to all” they’ve sworn to protect.



The lawmakers include Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.



“I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. If true, these new allegations against the President are a threat to our national security, and constitute an impeachable offense,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin in a written statement posted on Facebook.

Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over his conversation with Ukraine’s leader. Trump insisted he did nothing wrong.

..Breaking News: The Ukrainian Government just said they weren’t pressured at all during the “nice” call. Sleepy Joe Biden, on the other hand, forced a tough prosecutor out from investigating his son’s company by threat of not giving big dollars to Ukraine. That’s the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2019

Democrats, and some Republicans, urged the White House to be forthcoming amid the reports that the president pressured Ukraine’s leader to help investigate political rival Joe Biden at the same time the administration was withholding $250 million in aid to the Eastern European nation.



Trump acknowledged the phone call and said he didn’t want to give money to Ukraine — if there were corruption issues.



“It’s very important to talk about corruption,” Trump told reporters as he opened meetings at the United Nations. “If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is, is corrupt?”



Later Monday, Trump denied telling the Ukraine president that his country would only get U.S. aid if it investigated Biden’s son. “I didn’t do it,” he said.



Republican senators are expressing unease with President Donald Trump discussing former Vice President Joe Biden during a conversation with Ukraine’s president.



Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney says it would be “very serious” if Trump demanded an investigation.

If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 22, 2019

Alaska Sen. Susan Murkowski says it would be helpful for the administration to give lawmakers an intelligence community inspector general’s report about a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump. She says offering military assistance in exchange for a probe of Biden would be “not OK.”



“I don’t think he should have raised the topic of Joe Biden with the Ukraine president,” said Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he personally pressured the Trump administration to release U.S. aid to Ukraine this summer, a time when the funding is now under scrutiny with a whistleblower’s complaint against the president.



McConnell says he contacted both the Defense Secretary and the Secretary of State this summer to release the funds. Congress had approved $250 million for Ukraine security.



Others, like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, are downplaying Democrats’ past “breathless complaints” about Trump.



More than half the House Democrats have said they support impeachment, and more are expected this week to publicly favor such an investigation, but others worry it is too politically divisive and would only alienate more centrist voters.



Meanwhile, the chairmen of three House committees are threatening to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not produce information about whether President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, inappropriately tried to influence the government of Ukraine for political gain.



Trump said Monday he may, or may not, release details or a transcript of the call but has stressed that foreign leaders should feel free to speak frankly with an American president without fear that the details of their conversations will later be disclosed.