GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Vice President Mike Pence is planning to visit Western Michigan in about a week, according to a press release.
Pence will visit Portage, Holland and Grand Rapids on December 4th. The visit will include meeting with faith and community leaders.
That evening, the Vice President is scheduled to attend a Keep America Great event with Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Holland, Michigan.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Vice President plans to visit three cities in Michigan this December
