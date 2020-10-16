Poll: Gretchen Whitmer maintains support among Michigan residents

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. – GM announced a $2.2 billion USD investment at its Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin in late 2021. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first fully-dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A new poll out today shows, the majority of Michiganders have a favorable opinion of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

When asked what their opinion was when they heard the name ‘Gretchen Whitmer’, 55% say they had a ‘factorable’ opinion of the Michigan Governor, while 38% say they had an ‘Unfavorable’ opinion of her.

The numbers come just days, after both State and Federal Law enforcement announced they’d arrested 13, now 14 people, who say they were plotting to kidnap, and possibly kill Whitmer over her response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th.