LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new poll has revealed that a majority of Michiganders approve of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s performance as governor.

In a poll of 600 Michiganders conducted by EPIC-MRA, 51% of respondents said Whitmer was doing a “pretty good” or “excellent” – while 47% said she was doing “just fair” or “poor”.

Those numbers track with how Michiganders view the governor personally. Around 53% of Michiganders see Whitmer favorably, and only 40% said they disliked her.

The same poll asked respondents about how they view Michigan’s economy: 17% said it has improved, 38% said it got worse, 42% said it remained the same. Three percent were undecided.

The survey was taken between June 8th and June 14th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.