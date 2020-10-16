Poll: Michiganders agree with Supreme Court ruling on Governor powers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A new poll out today shows, half of Michigan’s residents agree with the Michigan Supreme Court ruling, that Governor Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her power when responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

When asked about the ruling, 50% of those polled say they agree it was the right decision, 43% percent said they disagree with the ruling, and 7% say they were undecided or refused to answer.

The Whitmer administration quickly took action to follow the supreme court decision that effectively stopped dozens of her emergency orders and COVID restrictions, by acting through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)

MDHHS Director Robert Gordan quickly issued his own set of rules restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces and childcare facilities, placing capacity limitations on stores, bars, and other public venues, and providing for safer workplaces.

Under that order, masks must be worn at any gatherings occurring at businesses, offices, schools, childcare facilities, sporting events, and other non-residential events.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th.