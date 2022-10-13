LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Neither President Joe Biden nor his predecessor Donald Trump are popular among Michiganders, an EPIC-MRA poll found.

When asked if they had a favorable view of Biden, 43% said they did, whereas 53% did not.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump (AP/Evan Vucci)

When asked how they’d rate the job Biden is doing, only a third (34%) gave him positive marks (and only 8% gave him the highest rating of “excellent”) while almost two-thirds (65%) gave him negative marks (and almost half – 46% – gave him a “poor”, which is the survey’s lowest rating).

Michiganders named inflation and high prices as their top issue of concern.

While Biden’s poor rating may seem like good news for the GOP ahead of the midterms, the nation’s most prominent Republicans didn’t fare that well, either.

Former President Donald Trump’s numbers were strikingly similar, with 40% of Michiganders having a favorable view and 53% having an unfavorable view.

Both candidates had identical unfavorability ratings.

Six hundred likely voters were surveyed between Oct. 6-12, giving the poll of a margin of error of +/4%.