Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Slightly more than half of people polled said they will vote absentee either by mail, at their clerk’s office or by dropping off their ballot with the clerk, in a new poll.

Just less than half said they plan to actually head out to the polls to vote in-person on Nov. 3.

2% reported they could not or would not say.

Roughly 2.2 million absentee ballots have already been requested by voters across the state.