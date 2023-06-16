A new poll from Lansing-based poll group EPIC-MRA shows that half of Michiganders believe in aliens, and most alien-believers believe UFOs piloted by aliens have visited Earth.

In the poll, 600 respondents were asked if they believed aliens existed outside Earth, and if they had visited Earth before.

Of the respondents, 50% said they believed aliens existed, 32% said there is no life outside of Earth, and 18% were undecided.

Of those who do believe in aliens, 61% believe that aliens have visited Earth, 25% believe aliens have not visited Earth, and 14% were undecided or refused to say.

The survey was taken between June 8th and June 14th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.