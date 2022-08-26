LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When Michiganders were polled and asked what’s important to them, there was a new number one issue: almost one in five people said it was “addressing abortion laws”.

That was followed by more familiar topics, including education, roads, spending, and gun violence.

When asked if they would describe themselves as “pro-choice” or “pro-life” 58% of those surveyed said they were pro-choice while 33 % said they were pro-life.

Those numbers and their 25% differential have been relatively consistent over the years, but when asked how they planned to vote on a ballot proposal in November that would establish abortion as a right in Michigan, the margin between the two sides got even bigger: 67% of voters said they planned to vote yes. Just 24% said they’d vote no.

That’s a 43-point difference.