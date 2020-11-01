POLL: Peters maintains slight lead in race for U.S. Senate

FILE – In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. A group launched a 2020 ballot initiative Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, to expand Michigan’s civil rights law to include anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, a step that would put the issue to voters if the Republican-led Legislature does not pass the measure. (AP Photos, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A new poll out today shows U.S. Senator Gary Peters maintaining a slight over his Republican challenger John James.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

According to the numbers, 47% of those polled say they would, or have already voted for Gary Peters, compared to the 42% who say they will or already have voted for John James. 5% of Michigan voters say they will or have voted for a third-party candidate, and 6% either refused to answer or say they’re undecided.

Throughout the course of the summer, the race for Michigan junior senate seat has remained close, and in a poll released just over a month ago, the race was considered to be within the margin of error.

That same poll also asked voters to evaluate how they think Senator Peters has done while in office.

38% of voters would give the senator a positive rating, while 46% disagree and would give the senator’s tenure in office a negative rating. 16% either decided not to respond or say they’re undecided on his performance.

When conducting this poll EPIC MRA also polled what those answering considered themselves on the political spectrum. 44% answered they considered themselves a republican, while 39% considered themselves republicans.

You can view all of the poll results here.

Stay with 6 News on air and online, we’ll be here for you before, during, and until the last vote is counted on Election Day.