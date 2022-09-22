LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Proposal 3 will decide the future of legal access to abortion in the state, and new polls show 64% of voters support the proposal. Right to Life leaders say they are concerned about how the proposal is written.

“This is extraordinarily broad, very vague, very confusing language,” said Right to Life Legislative Director, Genevieve Marnon. “If you read the actual language that they want to put into our constitution permanently it doesn’t make a lot of sense. What exactly do they mean by these vague terms, what is reproductive freedom? It’s not defined.”

Current polls show where the majority of Michiganders stand. Almost two-thirds of those polled say they support proposal 3. While about one out of four say they’d vote no. Doctor Rob Davidson says those numbers show Michiganders believe abortion is health care.

“These rights have been available to Michiganders for the past 50 years like everybody else in this country and then suddenly in June the court took that away, and people in Michigan are saying we disagree with that,” said the Executive Director of for the Committee to Protect Health Car, Dr. Rob Davidson.

Davidson was one of around 500 Michigan doctors today to file a brief in support of Governor Whitmer’s lawsuit against the 1931 abortion ban.

“Medical decisions for Michigan patients should be made solely by patients and consultations with physicians. The government has no place in the exam room between a physician and their patient,” said Dr. Davidson.

Marnon says proposal 3 goes beyond simply restoring Roe v. Wade.

“This is well beyond the status quo that was under Roe. Under Roe we limited abortion procedures to ban them after viability. We also said only doctors can perform abortions. That’s a Michigan law. Which will be completely nullified by this amendment.”

Polls also show 45% of people said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate if they support proposal 3.