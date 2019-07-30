Poll shows Biden’s lead increases ahead of Detroit debate

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A new shows former Vice President Joe Biden has widened his lead in the race for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

The poll, conducted by Quinnipiac University, shows Biden leads the democratic candidates with 34 percent of the vote, up from 22 percent earlier in July. Senator Elizabeth Warren comes in second with 15 percent, followed by Senator Kamala Harris with 12 percent, Senator Bernie Sanders with 11 percent and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with six percent.

The candidates hope to bring Michigan back to blue after President Donald Trump won the state, and the presidency, in 2016. Candidates at Tuesday and Wednesday’s debates will likely gear their message at Michigan voters.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer told CNN what her advice is for the candidates.

“Between 2016 and 2018, we had a massive change in who showed up at the polls. And the results speak for themselves,” she said. “When the candidate shows up, and listens to people and stays focused on the dinner-table issues, that’s how you persuade people that you’re worthy of their vote.”

Ten candidates will take the stage on Tuesday, with another 10 on Wednesday. CNN will televise the debate both nights at 8 p.m.

6 News Reporter Aaron Jordan will be in Detroit both nights for the debate. Watch for his reports on air, online and on social media.

