Poll shows continuing vaccine concerns

Lansing, Mich. (AP)–acing public skepticism about rushed covid-19 vaccines, U.S. health officials are planning extra scrutiny of the first people vaccinated when the shots become available .

A new poll suggests those vaccine fears, are growing. The poll, from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 46% of Americans want a covid-19 vaccine, and another 29% are unsure.

Among Black Americans, who have been especially hard-hit by covid-19, just 22% say they plan to get vaccinated.