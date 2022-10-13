LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Whitmer is heading into November’s election with a sizable lead, according to recent polling.

Forty-nine percent of poll respondents stated they would vote for Democrat incumbent Gov. Whitmer, while 38% filled out that they would vote for Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Earlier polling in September reported Gov. Whitmer as leading Dixon by 16 points. Dixon failed to gain any ground over the last few weeks, while Whitmer’s share in the poll fell slightly.

Fifty percent of those who participated in the poll said they were not satisfied with the job Gov. Whitmer is doing leading Michigan, while 49% said they were satisfied.

But while they’re split over her job performance, more Michiganders than not seem to like her. Whitmer scored 52% of poll respondents who ranked her favorably, while 43% ranked her unfavorably. Dixon, by contrast, was ranked 28% favorably and 45% unfavorably. And 14% of those polled say they still didn’t recognize her name.

The poll was conducted by EPIC MRA, which polled 600 likely voters between Oct. 6 and 12, with a margin of error of +/- 4%.