LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be pleased with new polling data suggesting that voters think she is spending too much money to attract new jobs to the state.

The state lured Ford to Marshall to build a state-of-the-art EV battery plant by dangling a $1.6 billion taxpayer-funded incentive tax break package.

The employees at the new plant will earn around $45,000 a year but the taxpayer cost for every job is over ten times that amount.

“You’re paying $640,000 for every single one of those jobs,” said MRG pollster Tom Shields.

Voters recently told the MRG polling firm that, by a two-one margin, they don’t support that kind of spending by the governor. And the opposition includes union members.

“Every age group, men and women both and union members, 56% oppose the subsidization at this rate,” said Shields.

Next time Gov. Whitmer goes to lawmakers to pop a wad of cash for these corporate jobs, based on the polling, those lawmakers may tell her “no thanks,” which has statewide implications for her new job-creating strategy across the state.

“She’s going to have a tough time pressuring these folks to get back into these jobs. They can counter that and say ‘There is an amount that people are just not willing to spend,'” said Shields.

That will not be music to the governor’s job-creating ears.