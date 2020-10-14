Poll: Trump support declines, “unfavorable” number grows

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Johnstown, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a new poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA, Trump sees a dip in his support.

Trump is viewed favorably by 41% of those polled. His “unfavorable” number is 59%. Since our last poll in September, Trump gained one point in his favorability, and gained four as unfavorable.

His job approval rating is similar: 41% of those asked give him positive marks for the job he is doing as president, while 57% gave him a negative rating.

Fewer than four in ten (36%) say the national economy is “excellent” or “pretty good”, while most of the rest (61%) say it’s “just fair” or “poor”.

Trump won the Great Lakes state by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016. Whoever wins Michigan in November will get 16 electoral votes.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.