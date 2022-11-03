LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The latest survey in the race for governor has incumbent Gretchen Whitmer up by 11 points over GOP challenger Tudor Dixon.

Needless to say, it is not over until the voters say it is over, but between now and Tuesday, GOP challenger Tudor Dixon has a lot of ground to pick up, especially with independent voters.

Governor Whitmer has a 34-point lead with independent men and a 28-point lead with independent women.

“I can’t see how that can be turned around,” said 6 News pollster Bernie Porn.

On the issues that are most important to voters, Dixon is better than the governor, including

education and inflation.

Yet Dixon is not in the lead. Porn reports part of the reason is the challenger has an unfavorable rating with voters compared to the governor, and it turns out abortion is motivating more voters than inflation.

“Even though inflation is the top issue concern, when asked directly on the impact in the governors rare, abortion is head and shoulders over inflation,” said Porn.



Another negative for Dixon: apparently trying to link the governor to the sitting president has not worked.

“I am surprised that they haven’t been more successful because in other states the attacks on Biden, on inflation have been having an impact,” said Porn.

The governor also has a 72-28% lead with those voting absentee.

Porn says one hope for Dixon is a low voter turnout, which would help Republicans.