Poll: Who did viewers say won the Presidential, VP Debate?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a new poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA – Joe Biden won the Presidential debate.

Three out of four people (62%) surveyed say they tuned into the Presidential debate two weeks ago.



Of those, about 4 out of 10 (41%) say former vice president and democratic nominee, Joe Biden, won.

That’s compared to about 2 out of 10 (20%) say President Trump won the debate. A third (33%) of those watched said neither candidate won.

As for the vice presidential debate, almost two-thirds (62%) of those surveyed said they watched the showdown in Utah. Almost half of them (48%) said Kamala Harris, the democratic candidate won the debate while 37% said current nice president, Mike Pence, won. 5% called it a tie and 7% said neither candidate beat the other.



Trump won the Great Lakes state by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016. Whoever wins Michigan in November will get 16 electoral votes.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.