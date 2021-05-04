Polling places are open until 8:00 p.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Polling places are still open until 8:00 p.m. for voters who want to cast their ballot in person.

“Today, Michigan voters in nearly 200 jurisdictions have several options to ensure their voices are heard in their local elections,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “If they already have an absentee ballot, they can return it to their local clerk’s office or local drop box by 8 p.m., and if they don’t have their ballot, they can get one and vote in person at their local polling place. And even if citizens aren’t registered, they can still vote today by registering and voting in one visit to their local clerk’s office. The freedom to vote is what makes our communities, our state, and our nation strong, and I encourage all eligible citizens to exercise that freedom today.”

Voters can check for local elections, track absentee ballots, find a drop box, and clerk offices by visiting Michigan.gov/Vote.