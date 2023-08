LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing residents can begin voting in the Lansing City Council primary election.

Voters will narrow down the list of potential members of Lansing City Council, and they won’t have to wait for Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Residents can vote early on Monday at the South Washington Office Complex at 2500 South Washington Avenue. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on how to vote in Lansing, visit lansingvotes.gov.