Pontiac man charged with murder and child abuse in 3-year-old’s death, according to authorities

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— A 23-year-old Pontiac man is being held in the Oakland County Jail without bond, in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, Aziya Matthews on Dec. 20.

Shean Troy Amerson is being charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Grandville Court on Dec. 18 due to a report of an unconscious 3-year-old. When authorities arrived at the scene they found Matthews unconscious and not breathing. Matthews was taken to the hospital, and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in

Detroit where she died on Dec. 20.

Hospital staff told detectives that Matthews had multiple broken ribs, multiple round wounds on her legs, two black eyes, severe head trauma, a collapsed lung, and her torso was consistent with being burned by a lit cigarette.

“It’s hard to imagine a human being can be so cruel and inhumane,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard

said. “This poor tortured child deserved to be treated as a blessing and loved. We will hold the

responsible accountable.”

Amerson was arraigned on the charges on Christmas Day and he’s scheduled to appear in 50th District Court in Pontiac on Jan. 4, 2022.

A conviction for felony murder carries life in prison without parole.