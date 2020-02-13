Pontiac man wins $70M Powerball

LANSING (WLNS):

A Pontiac man is the winner of the $70 million Powerball.

Chippewa of Suttons Bay won the jackpot with the winning numbers: 14-47-54-55-68 and the Powerball 25.

He purchased his ticket at the Huron Plaza Party Store, located at 694 W. Huron St. in Pontiac.

This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won the Powerball jackpot since the state began offering the game in 2010.

In 2012, Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won $337 million playing the Powerball game. Lawson’s jackpot win holds the record for the largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan.

The lucky winner should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to set up an appointment to claim their prize. The winner may choose to accept their prize as a 30-year annuity for the full amount of the jackpot or a one-time lump sum payment of about $50 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.