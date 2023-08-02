GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-distance swimmer halted his attempt to cross Lake Michigan Tuesday night.

Jim Dreyer came out of the water about 11 miles into the 82.5-mile swim from Milwaukee to Grand Haven. The lake conditions were not safe, Dreyer’s team said, and the boat accompanying him was burning fuel too fast.

Dreyer was doing well Tuesday night.

Twenty-five years ago, Dreyer swam 65 miles in Lake Michigan. He later completed swims on lakes Huron, Erie, Ontario and Lake Superior. He always swims for a charity. The Lake Michigan swim was for the U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Association.