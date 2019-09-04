Popular kids apps that parents should watch out for

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– At times it can feel almost impossible as a parent to monitor what your kids are up to… and with the staggering number of kids who have a smartphone, it can be even harder.

Today, 95 percent of teens say they have or have access to a smartphone and while some parents might not feel comfortable going through their kid’s phones, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says you have every right to.

“In this day and age I think parents have to be snoopy because there’s so much opportunity for kids to be vulnerable and taken advantage of,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.

The Sarasota County Sherrif’s Department in Florida recently put out a list of 15 apps parents should watch out for.

Popular apps that the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office warns parents to watch out for

Many of the apps like Snapchat, Whisp-er, Skout, and others reveal the user’s location. And apps like Hot or Not and Ask.fm can allow bullys to ask strangers questions and post things anonymously.

While parents might be familiar with some of the apps, and even be friends with their children on them, some kids create fake accounts. Many Instagram users have what are called “finsta” accounts, or fake Instagram profiles. They make them private and don’t use their real name so people aren’t able to find them easily.

There are even secret apps like Calculator% which allow users to hide photos, videos, files, and browser history.

“We hear all the time about tragedies about kids being taking advantage of through social media,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.

As much as kids are told not to talk to strangers in person or online, the Sheriff said sometimes that’s just not enough.

You can say what you want to a kid not only with a phone but with anything but a lot of times they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do anyway,” Sheriff Wrigelsworth said.

He adds that young people are often more technologically savy, which means even if you monitor their pages, they can try to outsmart you. That’s why it’s important to be aware of what apps your children are using and know exactly what they do.

“If they get super upset that you’re going to search their phone, it’s gotta make you wonder as a parent why that is and what’s on that phone and maybe there’s something on that phone that they don’t want you to see,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.