Porn blockers automatically on your devices? A Michigan group is determined to make it happen

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Earlier this week, the governor of Utah signed a law that requires all cell phones and tablets sold in their state to come with a filter that blocks pornography.

A Michigan group who helped write that bill would like to see it come to the Mitten state.

“I will be bringing this to Michigan,” said Chris McKenna, founder of Protect Young Eyes, the group that helped pass the law in Utah.

McKenna said his group was started to help schools and churches create a safer digital environment for kids. He said this law is a step in the right direction and makes sense.

“So imagine the device setup process when you turn on an iPhone for the first time,” McKenna said. “You select your language. You insert your Apple ID. Maybe you even set up Apple pay. Imagine a step that simply said “Hey Utah residents, your phone now has filters turned on by default.”

The blockers can be turned off with a passcode, but the Republican-backed legislation has faced backlash from the ACLU for putting a limit on free speech.

McKenna disagrees.

“It encourages a minimally invasive use of filters, which the Supreme Court has said is fine at the device level, yet gives consenting adults the option to choose to turn it off if they want to.”

Part of the law passed in Utah is that five other states must pass similar laws for it to go in effect.

McKenna is adamant Michigan should be one of the five.

“I have 4 children, they live here, they interact with other children in this community.

“We will have other states that will pass this by the end of the calendar year. I can almost guarantee that,” McKenna said.