EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The northbound lanes of I-69 near the 64-mile marker is closed according to the Eaton County 911 Twitter page. That is in between Charlotte and Potterville.

The post said there was a multi-vehicle crash and first responders are on the scene.

We have a 6 News crew headed to the scene and will bring the latest information as soon as it becomes available.