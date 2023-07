WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A portion of I-96 closed Thursday morning after a crash on the Westbound lanes just after the Williamston Road exit.

Drivers were being directed to exit at the Williamston Rd. exit.

Our 6 News crew on the scene saw a white van seriously damaged and rolled over on the side of the highway.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you the latest developments as they become available.