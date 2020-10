East Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – Today There will be intermittent lane closures on Westbound Lake Lansing Road and Northbound Coolidge Road in East Lansing.

Officials say lane closures will be due to repairs being done on drainage structures located along these roads.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the day, but a lane closure will remain in place on Westbound Lake Lansing Road until October 14th.