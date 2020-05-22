Portland cancels Memorial Day activities but raises flag anyways

Portland, Mich. (WLNS) –The City of Portland is raising its Flag amid cancellation of its Memorial Day Services and Parade.

Due to the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan said that all posts in the state must remain closed — that means that the Local Post 4090 is unable to partake in this year’s Memorial Day activities.

Additionally, due to the high water levels, the City of Portland was unable to display the large Flag on the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge.

But that has not stopped the City of Portland from raising the flag for Memorial Day.

The city manager, Tutt Gorman, has directed the Electric Department and the Department of Public Works to raise the Flag utilizing an alternative method in order to pay respects.