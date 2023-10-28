LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Downtown Portland will be “a cornucopia” of autumn-themed activities Saturday afternoon from 1-5, during Harvest Fest 2023.
The event, sponsored by Portland’s downtown businesses, is free to visitors. This year’s events will include the following:
- Pumpkin carving/decorating
- Costume contests
- Witches’ broom limbo
- Donut-eating contest
- Music and dance performances
- Games and other entertainment
- Food and beverages
All of downtown Portland’s brick-and-mortar businesses are open and offering-trick-or-treats, and some are featuring games and tricks with prizes.
Downtown Portland is just under 25 miles northwest of Lansing.