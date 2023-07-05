A 68-year-old Portland man died after his tree hit a car in Portland Township on Tuesday, July 4.

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 68-year-old Portland man died after striking a tree in his truck July 4 in Portland Township.

At about 8:30 p.m., Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the one-car accident at the intersection of Divine Highway and Barnes Road.

The man was driving a 2013 blue Ford F-150 northbound on Divine Highway when the truck left the road and struck a tree, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

He was removed from the truck and transported to Sparrow Ionia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation.

Portland Fire Authority, Portland Ambulance, Portland Police Department, Ionia County Central Dispatch and Reed & Hoppes Towing were also at the scene.