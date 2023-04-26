PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is giving students hands-on learning experience with its Salmon in the Classroom program.

The program takes third through 12th grade students across Michigan through the process of raising and releasing young chinook salmon.

Students receive the salmon when they are just fertilized eggs and raise them until they are about six inches big.

Students from Portland that participated in the program released their fish at the Portland Dam on Tuesday afternoon.

“I got to take care of the fish tank and do all of the tests — like ammonia and pH. We got to take care of the fish and make sure they stayed alive, so we could release them today,” said a student named Tanner.