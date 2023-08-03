TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — An investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is underway after deputies found a man dead from a possible animal attack in Tyrone Township.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:40 a.m., Animal Control Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a follow-up in the 8000 block of Faussett Rd.

When deputies arrived at the address, they found a man dead.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the 68-year-old man might have been the victim of a domestic animal attack.

The man was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.

This incident is still under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.