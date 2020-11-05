Possible COVID-19 exposure at the Ingham County Absent Voter Counting Board

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Consolidated Absent Voter Counting Board received a positive test result for COVID-19 indicating a potential exposure for the disease, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced Thursday night.

The employee in question was asymptomatic and had only been tested as a precaution due to the potential exposure of another family member.

Byrum said she’s been in contact with Ingham County Health Director Linda Vail and will be following all Health Department guidelines and recommendations regarding contact tracing and informing any individuals who may have been exposed.

Every election inspector and staff member who was present in the room was notified so that they could be informed and self-quarantine, following the advice of Ingham County Health Director Vail.

In planning for the November election, safety has remained a top priority, Byrum said. Masks and PPE were required at all times. Hand sanitizer was available at all times. All employees were screened upon arrival, and were instructed to remain at home if they were not feeling well.

The Ingham County Consolidated Absent Voter Counting Board was established under PA 95 of 2020 between the Meridian Township Clerk’s Office and Ingham County Clerk for the efficient, safe and accurate tabulation of Meridian Township absent voter ballots.