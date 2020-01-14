Possible discrepancies found in state alcohol testing

DETROIT – Michigan State Police is opening a criminal investigation into the company that issues the state’s breathalyzer testing devices.

The vendor, Intoximeters, employs three contract employees who were responsible for servicing all 203 Datamaster DMT instruments in the state, and it is records from these service sessions that are in question

“The record-keeping is part of the functionality of the instrument. The people in charge of the record-keeping have been inconsistent, not following administrative rules set by the state police, and not following the principles of good science,” Attorney Mike Nichols, of Nichols Law Firm said.

MSP has suspended the contract with the company that issues the state’s breathalyzer testing devices due to “performance-related issues.”

In a statement sent out by the Michigan State Police, the agency said it has contracted service work through St. Louis based vendor Intoximeters for more than 20 years.

MSP said it’s still in the process of reviewing vendor records, but possible discrepancies have been identified in these locations:

Alpena County Sheriff’s Department

Beverly Hills Police Department

Detroit Detention Center

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department

Niles Police Department

Pittsfield Township Police Department

Tecumseh Police Department

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department

The agency added that county prosecutors for each of the areas have been notified and they’ll determine any potential impact on drunk driving cases.

“Judges in all 83 counties, people who were convicted, defense attorneys, prosecutors…everybody has a choice now between bad and worse. Do I set aside this conviction even though we all want things to be final in our court system, or do I undo the conviction because we just can’t have enough confidence in it?” Nichols said.

6 News reached out to Intoximeters but was not able to reach anyone.