LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a car crash that damaged a utility pole on the south end of Lansing Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Washington Avenue between Miller road and Edgewood Boulevard, just north of I-96.

According to the Lansing Police Department, calls were sent in about a red Toyota SUV that was “out of control.”

It hit a parked car on Miller Road before turning onto Washington Avenue, and knocked out at least three mailboxes and crashed into a utility pole.

Police say it appears the driver was having a medical emergency.

Injuries from the crash were minor, and nobody else was hurt.