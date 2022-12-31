LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ambulances and several law enforcement departments, including LPD and MSP, were on the scene near the People’s Kitchen after a possible shooting.

Nothing has been confirmed by officials, but there are reports of a man who was bleeding and being treated for what appeared to be a gun wound to the chest.

People’s Kitchen made a post on its Facebook page confirming that the restaurant is closed and its employees are safe. The restaurant is located near where the incident took place.

WLNS will update this story as more details become available.