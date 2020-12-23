Post Office: Millions of gifts to arrive late

ALLEN PARK, Mich (WLNS) — The U.S. Post Office says millions of Christmas gifts might arrive late this year because of delays. And Michiganders are not immune to this.

Workers in the Great Lakes State say thousands of packages are stacked-up inside a mail facility in Allen Park, near Detroit. Some postal workers say this is a “perfect storm” because it’s a busy holiday season, during a global pandemic, and they also say there has been “poor planning” by postal management.

The delays are also really hurting small businesses who say, they have to pay more for shipping in order to avoid poor reviews for late deliveries.