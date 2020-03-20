POSTPONED: A list of Little Caesar’s Arena concerts that will be rescheduled

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows singer Billie Eilish at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Eilish is set to the sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest act to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise. Eilish, who turned 18 in December, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Detroit (WLNS) — Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit has announced it is postponing a series of its concert events in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a list of all of the concerts that have been postponed for the 2020 year.