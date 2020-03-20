POSTPONED: A list of Little Caesar’s Arena concerts that will be rescheduled

Detroit (WLNS) — Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit has announced it is postponing a series of its concert events in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Below is a list of all of the concerts that have been postponed for the 2020 year.
- Little Big Town – Rescheduled for October 1
- WWE Smackdown – Cancelled
- Zac Brown Band – Postponed
- 14th Annual Motor City Blues Fest – Postponed
- March Badness – Rescheduled for May 20
- MasterChef Junior – Reschedule for October 30
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Lie – Postponed
- Blake Shelton – Postponed
- Festival of Laughs – Postponed
- Billie Eilish – Postponed
- RAIN – Postponed
- Gregory Porter & Ledisi – Rescheduled for June 6
- The Bachelor Live On Stage – Postponed
- Celtic Woman – Rescheduled date in 2021
- NCAA Frozen Four – Cancelled
- The Millennium Tour 2020 – Rescheduled for June 28
- Forgotten Harvest’s 28th Annual Comedy Night featuring Jay Leno – Postponed
- Chris Tucker – Rescheduled for July 17
- Trolls LIVE! – Postponed
- Elton John – Rescheduled for 2021
- David Foster & Katherine McPhee – Postponed