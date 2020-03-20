POSTPONED: A list of Little Caesar’s Arena concerts that will be rescheduled

News
Posted: / Updated:
Billie Eilish

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows singer Billie Eilish at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Eilish is set to the sing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, becoming the youngest act to write and record a song for the iconic film franchise. Eilish, who turned 18 in December, recorded the song for the 25th Bond film, “No Time to Die,” which debuts in U.S. theaters on April 10. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Detroit (WLNS) — Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit has announced it is postponing a series of its concert events in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Below is a list of all of the concerts that have been postponed for the 2020 year.

  • Little Big Town – Rescheduled for October 1
  • WWE Smackdown – Cancelled
  • Zac Brown Band – Postponed
  • 14th Annual Motor City Blues Fest – Postponed
  • March Badness – Rescheduled for May 20
  • MasterChef Junior – Reschedule for October 30
  • Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Lie – Postponed
  • Blake Shelton – Postponed
  • Festival of Laughs – Postponed
  • Billie Eilish – Postponed
  • RAIN – Postponed
  • Gregory Porter & Ledisi – Rescheduled for June 6
  • The Bachelor Live On Stage – Postponed
  • Celtic Woman – Rescheduled date in 2021
  • NCAA Frozen Four – Cancelled
  • The Millennium Tour 2020 – Rescheduled for June 28
  • Forgotten Harvest’s 28th Annual Comedy Night featuring Jay Leno – Postponed
  • Chris Tucker – Rescheduled for July 17
  • Trolls LIVE! – Postponed
  • Elton John – Rescheduled for 2021
  • David Foster & Katherine McPhee – Postponed

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar