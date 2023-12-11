WINDSOR TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Marijuana giant SKYMINT is cutting more than 143 jobs.

The cannabis giant confirms it will shut down its massive grow facility in the building formerly known as the Summit.

One woman who works for the company agreed to talk with 6 News but didn’t want to be identified.

The marijuana grow facility in Windsor Twp. will shut down by March 1. 143 people have been laid off. (WLNS)

“Well, dang,” she said. “I really kind of like working here. But I guess I gotta find another job again.”

On top of the news of facing unemployment, she said timing was an issue.

“Christmas time, bills,” she said. “It’s just kind of depressing to be honest.”

Co-workers were also upset she said.

“People were crying. And upset,” she said. “Some people were so mad that they just walked out of the break room.”

She said the company is writing letters of recommendation for employees who are being laid off.

SKYMINT retail locations, like this one on Saginaw, won’t be impacted by announced lay-off the company said. (WLNS)

In addition to the grow facility, the pot company has three retail facilities in Lansing. The company tells 6 News that the grow facility will close by March 1. The closure won’t affect retail stores. The company said It was “aggressively pursuing a retail strategy” to remain competitive in the marketplace.

The company said the market and industry has faced challenges – and it’s not alone. Challenges like rising costs.

The laid-off employee said the layoffs were the result of previous decisions by the company.

“The reason it’s getting shut down is based off of the owners’ past decisions,” she said.

The company’s main investors called in its debt used to fund the company –$127 million. SKYMINT went into receivership for a time. That investor, Tropics, is the full owner of the company and brand as of October 2023.

The company declined to confirm if the heavy debt burden played a role in the layoffs and closure.

But what will the shutdown mean for product?

“With us being shut down, they’re gonna be trying to get our product out even faster,” she said. “So, I’m curious as to how we are going to sell all that.”