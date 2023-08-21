The Charlotte city council will vote Monday night whether or not to approve marijuana businesses in the city.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The future of marijuana shops in Charlotte is on the agenda for the city council meeting on Monday.

Pot businesses are one step closer to becoming a reality in the community, but one last hurdle remains, an “ok” from the city council.

It’s something the city has been considering for the last 8 months, and now people have the chance to weigh in.

“I’d be glad to have it here, because traveling from here to Lansing, that’s gas money,” supporter Tony Hankins said.

Others aren’t so happy about the idea.

“I don’t think they should pass it,” Mike Duke said. “They have enough places in Lansing that already sell it.”

Regardless, city leadership said there’s going to be a decision regarding the future of commercial sales of marijuana in the city. If it passes, different groups will soon get the green light.

“Approving the ordinance allows for a number of license types in the community, we focused on retail, testing and secure transport,” At Large Council Member Branden Dyer said.

But he added that it’ll only be allowed for sale in specific areas.

“That’s most likely along the Lansing road, kind of commercial corridor stretch and our industrial park, and then around the I-69 interchange around Meijer. So, those are all opportunities where marijuana businesses would be allowed,” Dyer said.

But some still aren’t buying it.

“The product itself has changed in the past 50 years. It doesn’t seem like it’s a recreational drug anymore,” Duke said.

No matter the stance, officials hope everyone who has thoughts on the topic makes their voices heard.

“I definitely want any resident that has a view on this issue and can make the meeting to please come out. I am always happy to hear from residents, hear their concerns, support, opposition, you know, I’m elected to represent the people of Charlotte,” Dyer said.

Those who aren’t able to make the meeting at 7 p.m. can also submit comments through email to the city’s clerk.