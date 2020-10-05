Potential COVID-19 exposure at Brooklyn American Legion

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Health Department has been working with the American Legion, Wilber-Bartlett Post 315, Brooklyn, Michigan to identify individuals at risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Multiple participants have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from an outbreak related to the Queen of Hearts Drawing on September 27.

If you were at the Queen of Hearts event on September 27, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Symptoms typically show up 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that is self-monitoring, as a result, should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible. The most common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever. Take a temperature twice a day, AM and PM

Coughing

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose or congestion

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.

The American Legion, upon hearing about the exposure, closed and began the process of deep cleaning to mitigate any risk to its members. Known close contacts of positive individuals are being contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from their last day of exposure. With evidence of community spread, community mitigation strategies and restrictions are in place to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible. Please take every possible opportunity to practice prevention and social distancing.

The Jackson County Health Department has begun case investigation and contact tracing of infected individuals and individuals who may have been in close contact with individuals when they were contagious. Public Health Nurses will continue their investigation into the spread of COVID-19 and may contact you if you are identified as a close contact to those affected by the virus.

If symptoms develop, please call your primary care provider and discuss the symptoms and next steps. You can contact the Jackson County Health Department with questions at (517)788-4420, option 9, and leave a message. Call 911 if there is an emergency.

For COVID-19 testing in Jackson County, you can contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 Patient Hotline at (517)205-6100, or the Center for Family Health Hotline at (517)748-5363. Please note, receiving a COVID-19 test after an exposure does not mean that you will not develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your 14 day period. Please visit www.mijackson.org/hd for our COVID-19 information page to find information on the spread of COVID-19 throughout Jackson County. For resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus and CDC.gov/coronavirus.