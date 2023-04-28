LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Friday is Arbor Day and many Michiganders are celebrating by planting a tree.

The zookeepers at Potter Park Zoo are no exception, and are inviting families, teachers, and students to the zoo, so they can learn more about the role that trees play in every day life.

Guests that come to the park on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. can make a pledge to protect trees, and can even take home a tree sampling of their very own.

Heath Thurman from Potter Park said trees should be celebrated for providing food and shelter for our natural world.

“If we can just connect visitors coming out today to just how important they are it will be a really good day,” Thurman said.

Potter Park said the day is about the community learning about animals that live in trees, and how to identify different tree species.

Trees that visitors will be planting were donated from the City of Lansing. Some will be planted at the zoo, and others will be passed out on the way out.

“When you look around you’ll see that trees are everywhere, you walk by them everyday and you might not pay too much attention to it. It’s really our job to show just how cool they are and show just how important they are for our planet,” Thurman said.