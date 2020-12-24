Potter Park Zoo celebrates Jaali’s first birthday on Christmas Eve

PHOTO COURTESY: Kaiti Chritz | Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Potter Park Zoo is celebrating a gift they got last Christmas Eve, Jaali the black rhino.

His birth made international headlines because of how critically endangered black rhinos are.

The animal care supervisor at the zoo, Pat Fountain, says this year has been especially tough because of the pandemic, but Jaali has been a bright spot for everyone who works at the zoo.

“He is a little ball of energy, he is very fun, he’s going through a little bit of his rambunctious toddler phase, he has a lot of his dad and his moms personality, he’s a little spunky and rambunctious like his dad but he loves attentions and loves his keeper just like his mom so he’s a great combination of the two of them.” said Fountain.

Fountain says Jaali did get some special treats today and his stall was decorated.

When Jaali was first born, they estimated he weighed about 70 pounds. Now, he’s approximately 850-900 pounds.