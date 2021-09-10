Potter Park Zoo debuts newest furry friend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new friend is making his exhibit debut at the Potter Park Zoo, and he has adjusted well to his new home since arriving in late June.

Timmy is a four-year-old, male Amur tiger, who was just transferred from the Detroit Zoo.

Timmy, the newest member of the Potter Park Zoo. Courtesy: Potter Park Zoo.

Timmy is described by animal care staff as easy-going, and has adapted to his new environment quickly. The day he arrived at Potter Park, Timmy took food from the zookeepers, which allowed staff to start training with him.

“Training builds habits that makes routine care easier and safer for both the animal and the trainer,” said animal care supervisor Pat Fountain. “Timmy arrived with several learned behaviors, and our staff will continue to reinforce and optimize them in the coming years.”

Courtesy: Potter Park Zoo

According to Potter Park, Amur tigers are highly endangered in the wild, with less than 600 remaining in the forests of Eastern Russia and Northeast China.

Potter Park Zoo guests can see Timmy now in the outdoor Amur tiger exhibit. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.