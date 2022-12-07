LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Children with life-threatening illnesses and their families were invited for a magical night at Potter Park Zoo thanks to volunteers with A Kid Again Michigan.

Organizers said 150 families from around the state made the drive.

At the park, kids and their families got to experience the zoo’s ongoing wonderland of lights display, drink hot cocoa with Santa, meet Disney royalty and get a free gift. Parents say it was a break from medical treatments

“It was very nice, we did a lot of planning to make this all work out. For sure because they are usually getting picked up for doctors’ appointments and things like that. It’s great. It’s been a very long time since we got to do something like this. And I was so happy we could make this workout,” said parent Tarah Star.

Organizers said it was part of nearly nine adventures they offer every year for families in their network. Currently, more than 11,000 children are enrolled in the group.

