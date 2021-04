LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — April is Autism Awareness Month and the Potter Park Zoo is hoping to provide a safe and welcoming experience to those with autism.

The zoo has a monthly program called Falconers, for those with special needs. It gives free admission to the park and provides learning opportunities and crafts to those who register.

Today’s event is themed Party for the Planet and will go from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.